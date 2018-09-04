Daring and addiction at the heart of Bulgari’s new fragrance

The ‘Goldea The Roman Night Absolute’ perfume by Bulgari. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 4 — Italian luxury house Bulgari presents “Goldea The Roman Night Absolute”, a perfume that celebrates the frenzied intensity of night in the Eternal City. The fragrance will be available from September.

The new elixir concocted by master perfumer Alberto Morillas is structured around an addictive wake redolent of intensity, sensuality and daring. It also celebrates femininity and beauty, in the manner of all of the variants in the “Goldea” perfume line.

“I designed an absolute infused with sensuality, a perfume with boundless possibilities, surprising you with its unexpected twists, instantly hypnotising you before pervading your every sense with an extreme, ultra-sensual tension that you can no longer bear to be without,” announced Morillas in a statement.

The chypre musk fragrance opens with notes of black plum and orange blossom, which segue into a heart of jasmine and Madagascar vanilla. Sensual and addictive base notes of black musk, patchouli and crystal moss close out the fragrance.

“Goldea The Roman Night Absolute” will be available from September from approved Bulgari outlets. Price: From €60 (RM288) for 30ml. — AFP-Relaxnews