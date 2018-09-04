PAS wants white paper on Guan Eng’s acquittal

PAS’ Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wants a white paper explaining the acquittal of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over his corruption charge. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Federal Opposition party PAS wants a white paper explaining the acquittal of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over his corruption charge yesterday.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, who dismissed the charge, must exercise his powers judicially and judiciously.

“Since this case involves an MP and a federal Cabinet minister, a white paper must be tabled in the upcoming Parliament sitting to explain this matter in order to preserve and protect the integrity and the dignity of the Parliamentary institution,” he said in a statement.

A white paper is an authoritative and comprehensive government report to explain certain actions or proposals.

PAS asked the AG to explain five things, including the criteria and justification for withdrawing the corruption case after more than 20 witnesses were called to testify, and whether or not the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was consulted.

The Islamist party also demanded to see the contents of Lim’s representation to the AG, if this case will be binding on other similar cases, and the position of previous convictions with similar facts.

Yesterday, Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon were acquitted by the High Court in Penang of corruption charges over the purchase of a double-storey standalone house below market value when Lim was Penang chief minister.

In response, the MACC said it was “very shocked” by the court decision, claiming the decision to withdraw the case was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the decision to withdraw the charges was not discussed with commission, citing anonymous high-ranking MACC investigators.