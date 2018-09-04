Bursa lower at opening

Bursa Malaysia edges down in opening trade with global worries over ongoing trade disputes and emerging market concerns. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Bursa Malaysia began the morning trading on a weaker note, with external uncertainties like worries over a further escalation of the trade war and currency volatility, possibly weighing on sentiment in the near-term.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.01 points lower at 1,811.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,813.58.

The index opened 0.83 of-a-point easier at 1,812.75.

Gainers were slightly higher than losers at 117 to 114, with 174 unchanged, 1,468 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 872.61 million units valued at RM25.86 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd in a note said the key index is expected to trade at between 1,800 and 1,820 today with downside supports at 1,810 and 1,800 after it lost 6.08 points in line with the performance of regional peers.

Among heavyweights, PBBank added two sen to RM25.14, Maybank and Tenaga shed two sen to RM10 and RM15.68 respectively, while PChem and CIMB both eased one sen each at RM9.50 and RM6.09.

Among gainers, PanaMY bagged two sen to RM40.40, Airport (MAHB) increased 11 sen to RM9.38, Pos climbed nine sen to RM3.49 and PetronM added eight sen to RM8.75.

Among actives, Vizione gained half-a-sen to 14 sen, Tiger lost half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, BornOIl, Matang, Vivicom and DGSB were all flat at 5.5 sen, 7.5 sen, 2.5 sen and seven sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 11.99 points to 12,660.01, the FBMT 100 Index shed 12.42 points to 12,474.01, the FBM 70 fell 9.45 points to 15,075.19, and the FBM Ace Index slid 5.43 points to 5,157.43.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 23.31 points to 12,731.37.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index lost 8.15 points to 17,956.60, while the Industrial Index trimmed 2.83 points to 3,213.72 and the Plantation Index fell 24.01 points to 7,495.30. — Bernama