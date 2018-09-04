Malaysian community in US organises ‘Malaysia night’ to celebrate Merdeka Day

The Malaysian community from the United States organised a ‘Malaysian Night’ in New York to celebrate Merdeka Day. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 4 ― Wrapping up private Merdeka celebrations, the Malaysian community from the United States (US) east coast descended on Bellerose, New York on Saturday to organise their finale, “Malaysian Night”, the climax to a number of events that were held earlier, including bowling, potluck picnic, golf tournament, etc., to mark Merdeka Day (Malaysia’s Independence Day).

The celebrations were privately organised on a voluntary basis, according to Kirby Tan, a New Jersey-based businessman ― the driving force behind the celebrations ― along with his Malaysian compatriots, including Xavier Periera, Raymond Tay, Sylvia Sidin, Zef Zan, Ray Tan, etc.

“I am fortunate for the active support I received from my Malaysian brethren who were totally committed to celebrating the Merdeka Day by organising a number of cultural and social events in New York,” Tan told Bernama at the end of the Malaysian Night which was held in a large restaurant where an entire floor was booked for the event.

The feature of the cultural programme was a karaoke competition among the guests, with Silvia Sidin, who promotes Malaysia through cultural activities, acting as the master of ceremonies.

The guests included diplomats from Malaysia’s permanent mission to the United Nations, and the consulate-general in New York, led by Ambassador Datuk Seri M. Shahrul Ikram Yaakob and consul-general Jeremiah Oliver Jitos, respectively.

A major attraction of the evening was Malaysian musician, singer and songwriter, Hameer Zawawi’s singing. The 28-year-old, who has been in the news lately for what people describe as his “unique guitar play” hails from Petaling Jaya and comes from a family of musicians.

“Thus, you can say that music runs in my blood. After completing high school, I performed in Kuala Lumpur and after graduating from college at 22, I decided to do something bigger. I was invited by friends in Germany to perform in Berlin where they organised two shows for me,” the budding musician-singer reminisced in an interview with Bernama in the restaurant where the Malaysia Night was held. ― Bernama