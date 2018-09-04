Historian Khoo Kay Kim among seven recipients of Merdeka Award 2018

Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim received the prestigious 2018 Merdeka Award for his outstanding contribution to the scholarly research, development of reinterpretation of Malaysian history and lifetime dedication in history education. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Historian and academician Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim was among the seven recipients of the prestigious 2018 Merdeka Award yesterday.

He received the award in the outstanding scholastic achievement category for his outstanding contribution to the scholarly research, development of reinterpretation of Malaysian history and lifetime dedication in history education.

Receiving the award in the same category was economist Prof Dr Rajah Rasiah of Universiti Malaya.

Five other recipients of the Merdeka Award were the ‘Father of Malaysia’s Animation’ Hassan Abd Muthalib (education and community category); environmentalist Gurmit Singh KS (environment category); Universiti Putra Malaysia Dean of Veterinary Medicine Faculty, Professor Dr Mohd Hair Bejo, and pharmacologist Datuk Dr Gan Ee Kiang (health, science and technology category); and British cave explorer Andrew James Eavis (outstanding contribution to the people of Malaysia category).

The awards were presented by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah. Also present at the ceremony were Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Established by the oil and gas giants in Malaysia, Petronas, ExxonMobil and Shell in 2007, the Merdeka Award recognises and rewards Malaysians and non-Malaysians who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to the country and its people.

To date, 49 individuals, including this year's recipients, as well as two organisations, have been conferred the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Khoo who helped draft the Rukun Negara said the award was a good initiative as it recognised individuals who contributed to the development of the country.

“This award is truly a good initiative to encourage the people to make meaningful contributions to the country, especially in this era where the people are becoming more and more selfish,” he said. ― Bernama