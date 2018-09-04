Managing traffic congestion in Seberang Jaya — ‘Alimin Ismadi Ismail

SEPTEMBER 4 — For residents of Seberang Jaya in mainland Pulau Pinang, the daily heavy traffic flow that passes by their area stretching from the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza towards the Juru Toll Plaza, as well as the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, is a norm.

Daily traffic congestion in this part of a heavily populated area of Seberang Perai is a common feature for quite some time, and it seems that the problem has not improved. The situation worsens especially during festive seasons and public holidays.

As mentioned, Seberang Jaya is a heavily populated area. Comprising not only residential properties but also housing many commercial entities as well as government offices and hospital. The particular stretch of road in question is a vital and regularly used link for those travelling via the North-South Expressway (NSE) and those commuting to and from the Penang Island. As such, a feasible solution is warranted.

In order to manage this traffic congestion problem, my suggestion is for the relevant government authority and stakeholders to study the relevancy, and take necessary action if viable, on the possibility of having an elevated highway, ala Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) in the Klang Valley, stretching from the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza towards the Juru Toll Plaza, as well as the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza.

This upper-deck section is to cater for those motor vehicles directly travelling North-bound and South-bound in particular, without disrupting the flow of the existing lower-deck section localised road users.

I understand that constructing such a stretch of road not only will be costly but also time consuming as well. Not to mention the additional traffic flow disruption that it will generate during the project construction process and time-period.

Nonetheless, it is a possible long-term solution for the public and the road users in particular that is worthy of a consideration, especially when the scarcity of land is factored into the road construction process.

As it is, the number of motorised vehicles ploughing this stretch of highway will increase as time passes. Such a suggestion should be looked into in order to ease the traffic congestion in Seberang Jaya.

With the third national car project being mooted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the residents of Seberang Jaya will indeed be appreciative if their access road is being improved promptly.

Wishing all the road users a safe and enjoyable journey.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.