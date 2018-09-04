Alibaba launches scholarship programme in Singapore

Alibaba logo at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province October 14, 2015. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Chinese tech giant Alibaba launched its first scholarship programme in Singapore yesterday in partnership with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The Alibaba Talent Programme, open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents looking to pursue postgraduate studies, will have its first intake in January next year. About 20 to 30 students are expected to be admitted.

The programme focuses on research and development, particularly in the field of computer science.

As Ph D students, participants will spend their time at various Alibaba research facilities, including a joint Alibaba-NTU facility on NTU's campus, as well as the company's campuses in China.

They will be able to participate in research projects led by Alibaba and universities, “supported with access to large data samples and valuable business scenarios from Alibaba,” NTU said.

Outstanding participants could be employed by Alibaba, it added.

To enroll for the programme, candidates must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, physics or other related subjects.

They will need to pursue postgraduate studies in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing and Internet of Things.

Applications close on Oct 31. — TODAY