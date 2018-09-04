Five products making waves at the IFA in Berlin

Samsung Q900R televisions will be available from October 2018. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

BERLIN, Sept 4 — The 2018 IFA, which will run until September 5 in Berlin, might not make history, but the consumer electronics show has nonetheless provided the venue for a number of spectacular announcements.

Samsung Q900R 8K

Undoubtedly the biggest news at this year’s trade fair: Samsung is preparing to go ahead with the European launch this fall of its first ever 8K TVs, notwithstanding a notable lack of compatible content. This will not hold back the Korean manufacturer, which is counting on its proprietary, artificial intelligence, upscaling technology to cleanly convert 4K to 8K video. Televisions in the Samsung Q900R range will come in three sizes (65, 75 and 85 inches) and are expected in stores in October 2018. Prices will range from 5,000 to 15,000 euros.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is to be launched in October 2018. — Picture courtesy of Sony

Sony XPeria XZ3

Japanese manufacturer Sony is taking advantage of the event to unveil its latest smartphone, the Xperia XZ3. The high-end device will be the first-ever Sony smartphone to be equipped with an OLED screen (in 18:9 format, without the notch) that benefits from the same technology as the brand’s Bravia televisions. As for the rest of the specs, the handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB and RAM and 64GB of storage. The Sony Xperia XZ3, which will ship with Android Pie (9.0), will be available from the beginning of October 2018. Price: 799 euros.

The Nubia Alpha could be out in China at the end of 2018. — Picture courtesy of Nubia Technology

Nubia Alpha

Chinese brand Nubia has come to the IFA with a curiosity that it describes as the world’s most advanced “wearable smartphone.” A smartwatch that is a smartphone, the Nubia Alpha has a flexible screen that wraps around the user’s wrist. The device on show is first and foremost a prototype, which is why the manufacturer is not giving full details of its specification. Having said that, the bracelet will obviously be able to make and receive calls, navigate on the internet, and function as an activity tracker. A more evolved version of the Nubia Alpha will launch in China at the end of 2018.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480) is due to launch in October 2018. Pricing information has not yet been disclosed. — Picture courtesy of Asus

Asus ZenBook Pro 14

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus caused a sensation with a spectacular innovation in its latest laptop. Christened the ScreenPad, it is a 5.5-inch intelligent touch display, where you would expect the machine’s touchpad to be, which is fully customizable with dedicated shortcuts and applications. It can also be used as a calculator and a calendar. The ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480) will launch in the fourth quarter of 2018. The price of the new machine has not yet been disclosed.

The Polaroid OneStep+ will retail for US$159.99. — Picture courtesy of Polaroid Originals

Polaroid OneStep+

One of the most talked-about products at this year’s IFA, the Polaroid OneStep+ is an analog instant camera that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth. The dedicated application, which runs on Android and iOS, offers seven new creative functions including a double exposure feature that that allows users to “superimpose” one photo over another. A nostalgic and ultramodern device, the Polaroid OneStep+ retails for US$159.99 (RM660.84). Photo cartridges cost US$15.99 for eight snaps. ­— AFP-Relaxnews