2,801 early voters in Balakong and Seri Setia begin casting their votes

Early voters for the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections have begun casting their votes. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― A total of 2,801 early voters for the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections have begun casting their votes from 8am today.

According to the Election Commission (EC) statistics, only 31 of them were early voters in Balakong, while the majority of 2,770 were registered in Seri Setia.

All of the early voters in Balakong are police personnel and they are casting their votes at the tarmac of Seri Kembangan Police Quarters. The early voting centre will remain open from 8am till noon.

In Seri Setia, the early voters comprise 2,597 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 173 police personnel.

The early voting process for the military personnel and their spouses is taking place in the Ababil Hall at the Subang Naval Base, while for the police personnel, at the Royal Malaysia Police SMS Complex in Shah Alam.

Both the early voting centres for Seri Setia will open from 8am to 5pm.

Once the voting process is completed, the ballot papers would be kept at the police lock-up and counted at their respective ballot counting centres on the night of Sept 8.

There is a straight fight in both by-elections namely between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki and MCA Tan Chee Teong in Balakong, and between Halimey Abu Bakar (PH) and Dr Halimah Ali (PAS) in Seri Setia.

The Balakong by-election is being called following the death of incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chee in an accident on July 20, while the Seri Setia’s following the death of incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of cancer on August 2.

Balakong and Seri Setia each has 62,219 and 52,650 registered voters, respectively.

Polling is on Saturday. ― Bernama