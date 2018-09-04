New Order announces UK show

British singer and guitarist Bernard Sumner of British new wave and electro-pop band New Order. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 4 — The New Order band will play only one UK show in 2018 before heading across the Atlantic to tour Latin America.

The post-punk synth-pop group will play London's Alexandra Palace on November 9.

The British band, whose members originally came together as cult favourites Joy Division, is nearing its 40th anniversary.

In 2015, the three remaining original members were joined by new bassist Tom Chapman and multi-instrumentalist Phil Cunningham for “Music Complete.”

The band will play the Music Tastes Good Festival on September 29 in California, before embarking on a fall tour of Latin America, including shows in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

The UK show was announced by the group on their website and on Twitter. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday. — AFP-Relaxnews