Bangkok to deport 10 Malaysian scammers

BANGKOK, Sept 4 ― Ten Malaysian citizens detained by the Thai police in a raid on the Macau Scam syndicate last month will be deported back to Malaysia soon.

The matter was confirmed by Royal Malaysia Police assistant liaison officer at the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand, Supt Ridzuan Abdul Aziz.

“All of them will be deported to Malaysia soon,” he told Bernama, adding that the deportation process was underway.

At present, the 10 Malaysian suspects were being detained at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok.

They were all nabbed when the Thai police raided their double-storey rented house in Prawet, near here on August 2.

According to the Thai Police, the syndicate had been using Thailand as their centre of operations, but was making Malaysian nationals as their main target.

“The syndicate was masterminded by Malaysian and Taiwan nationals. The raid itself was a joint effort between the Thailand Police and Malaysian Police,” Deputy Thai Tourist Police Major Gen Surachet Hakpal said in a statement after the operation.

He said the success of the operation was due to the close cooperation between the two security forces.

Surachet said the syndicate had rented the double-storey house over the past four month and would move to other location when their activities were detected by the authorities. ― Bernama