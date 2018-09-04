Declaration of Seremban City Council postponed, MB says

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun says the declaration of the Seremban City Council has been postponed. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 4 ― The declaration of the Seremban City Council (MBS) which was scheduled for January next year has been postponed, said Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said this was because the building in Rahang which was being renovated to be the MBS office would only be completed at the end of this year.

“At the same time, we want to ensure that several weaknesses have been repaired, especially those concerning the infrastructure. Compared to other cities, we still lack facilities like three-star hotels and above, as well as a higher-education centre.

“If all these are completed, the declaration of MBS will be made by the middle or end of next year (2019),” he told reporters after a special gathering of the Seremban Municipal Council and the Nilai Municipal Council here today. ― Bernama