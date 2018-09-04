Bernama Radio introduces anti-graft 'SPRM 360' show in revamp

Bernama CEO Datuk Zulkefli Salleh said he was confident Bernama Radio would continue to broadcast more effective information with new and innovative ideas to make the radio station as a popular station among the people. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Bernama Radio, a 24-hour news radio station is trying to expand its coverage of listeners by promoting itself in social media.

Its chief operating officer Azlan Idris said the station did not see the lack of frequency today as a constraint for Bernama Radio to continue delivering the latest and accurate information to the public.

“Bernama Radio alone has more than 400,000 followers on social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram...so we are leveraging on our capability to reach the listeners via non-traditional radio space, that is through social media.

“Among our focus this year is to change into a more commercial form,” he said when appearing as a guest in Bernama News Channel’s Ruang Bicara programme here last night.

Other guest in the programme hosted by Sherkawi Jirim was Bernama chief executive officer Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

Bernama Radio, established in 2007, broadcasts over four frequencies namely in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

In this regard, Azlan said the station would be producing a new programme called “SPRM 360” in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM).

The two-hour programme will be aired at 10am every Saturday from September 22 to convey the messages on anti-corruption education widely to the people, he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkefli said he was confident Bernama Radio would continue to broadcast more effective information with new and innovative ideas to make the radio station as a popular station among the people.

“We hope Bernama Radio will continue to expand by partnering with other national radio stations in ASEAN countries so that all information can be disseminated faster,” he added. ― Bernama