Cops submit investigation paper on senior citizen who raped baby to DPP

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 ― Police have submitted the investigation papers on the case of a senior citizen who allegedly raped an 11-month-old baby girl to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP)’s office yesterday.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police had completed the investigation and was now waiting for a response from the DPP for further action.

“We are confident that the suspect, 68, will be prosecuted during his remand period which ends tomorrow,” he told reporters at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Baharudin was speaking after the handing-over-of-duties ceremony by Shah Alam District Police Headquarters Head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division Head DSP Lai Lee Pang to DSP Ahmad Faizal Tahrim.

Lai, 52, has been transferred to the Data and Analysis Division in the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in Bukit Aman.

The media had previously reported that a male citizen had been detained on suspicion of raping an 11-month-old baby his daughter-in-law was looking after in an incident in an apartment in Section 24 here on August 20. ― Bernama