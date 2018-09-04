BTS sets record with 100 million views in a week (VIDEO)

BTS sets a new record of more than 100 million views in a week with 'Idol.' — Image courtesy of ibighit/YouTube

SEOUL, Sept 4 — South Korean boys band BTS has set a new fastest growing audience record on YouTube. The single Idol will go down in history as the first video to be watched more than 100 million times in a week.

Since it was uploaded to YouTube on August 24, the video for Idol by the K-pop band BTS has been watched over 125 million times. The South Korean band has set a new record for rapidity in reaching 100 million views on the streaming platform.

According to a YouTube representative the track took less than six days to reach the 100 million figure. Idol has also set a record as the most watched video in a 24-hour period with over 45 million views. The record was previously held by the singer Taylor Swift, whose Look What You Made Me Do was streamed 43.2 million times over 24 hours in 2017.

Taken from the album Love Yourself: Answer, Idol is the first ever song by the South Korean group to enter the UK Top 40, where it is now ranked at No. 21. The album is the second by the group to top the Billboard 200 albums chart following on from Love Yourself: Tear in May of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews