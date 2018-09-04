Selena Gomez marks Coach collection with pop-up visit (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Selena Gomez is celebrating the launch of her new fashion collection for Coach with a pop-up appearance for the heritage brand.

The popstar and actress will meet and greet fans at a purpose-built temporary boutique outside the US label’s LA The Grove store on September 5, reports WWD.

The pop-up, which launched on August 31, will remain open for shoppers through September 10.

Gomez’s long-awaited ready-to-wear collaboration with Coach was unveiled last month, just in time for fall.

The series, created with the help of the brand’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers, was inspired by her own personal sense of style and spans silk slips, soft sweaters and retro-style hoodies, in addition to two new bag silhouettes dubbed the ‘Bond’ and the ‘Trail’.

“I felt so relieved and so proud when I saw the collection for the first time,” Gomez told WWD.

“You put so much thought and work behind it; it truly represents who I am.”

Her appearance at the pop-up will come just days after the release of a tongue-in-cheek video unveiled by the brand, showing Gomez amusing herself in the Coach design studio after a long day of ‘work’. “Just another day with @stuartvevers at the @Coach office,” the star cheekily captioned the clip, which she shared with her 141 million Instagram followers.

The collection is the latest chapter of an ongoing partnership between Gomez and Coach; since being unveiled as a brand ambassador back in 2016, Gomez has starred in multiple campaigns for the label, as well as creating a “Selena Grace” handbag and a series of leather goods for the label last year. — AFP