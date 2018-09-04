AC/DC working on new album with recordings of Malcolm Young

AC/DC is working on an album dedicated to the memory of Malcolm Young. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Sept 4 — A year after the death of Malcolm Young, NME reports that the Australian rock band AC/DC is working on an album dedicated to his memory, its 18th, which will feature recordings of the songwriter and rhythm guitarist.

Malcolm Young, AC/DC's deceased rhythm guitarist will be present on “every track” of the forthcoming album. The group, whose founder member passed away in November 2017, is working with unreleased material recorded by Young in the early 2000s, according to JAM magazine.

Five years prior to their 15th album Black Ice (2008), the Young brothers, Angus and Malcolm, who were the group's founders, got together in a studio to compose “hundred” of songs. The best moments of these secret recording sessions will be mixed with audio tracks of other band members to produce the album dedicated to Young's memory.

The legendary hard-rock band AC/DC, has survived several line-up changes in the course of its history. In 2016, singer Brian Johnson was forced to leave the group because of hearing problems, and was thereafter replaced by Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses fame.

Before that, in 2015, drummer Phil Rudd was ousted from the band in the wake of drug possession and threatening to kill charges. Rumours are circulating to the effect that the band is now getting back together in Vancouver.

Malcolm Young, the more discreet of the two Young brothers, passed away on November 18, 2017. He had been suffering from dementia for several years. In response to the news of his death, the rock community paid tribute to the guitarist and songwriter who pioneered the hard-rock style. — AFP-Relaxnews