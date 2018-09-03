Give priority to highway project than ECRL, says senator

Senator Datuk Razali Idris called on the government to give priority to the construction of highways compared to the ECRL. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A senator today called on the government to give priority to the construction of highways compared to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Senator Datuk Razali Idris said the decision of the government to review the ECRL was appropriate as the need was not pressing for East Coast states.

“Actually the pressing need now is to complete East Coast Expressway 3 (LPT3) over 165 kilometres to connect the LPT2 from Kuala Terengganu to Kota Baru, Kelantan.

“The government’s move in postponing the ECRL over its huge expenditure is apt as we are in need of existing projects to provide the network,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Senate today.

Razali also called on the government to complete the Simpang Pulai-Lojing-Gua Musang-Kuala Berang road for the benefit of residents.

The Senate will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama