‘Sherlock Holmes’ assemblyman wants authorities to act fast

JASIN, Sept 3 — Melaka Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Norhizam Hassan Baktee wants the authorities to act fast on leakage and misappropriation involving the fragrant rice project in Sungai Rambai here.

Norhizam, who was dubbed “Sherlock Holmes” for carrying out his own investigations into the case, said he had lodged two police reports on land trespassing and construction of two ponds and leakage in fertiliser distribution on August 28 and 29 at the Sungai Rambai police station.

“There was misappropriation of 300 gunny sacks of fertiliser valued at RM20,000. Also an individual had taken over the project without the consent of the other participants,” he told reporters at the Jasin police station here today.

On August 29, it was reported that Norhizam himself had located a store were subsidised fertiliser was hidden. It is believed the fertiliser meant for the participants in the project was to be sold to third parties. — Bernama