PKR’s internal squabbles not affecting PH’s campaign, says Halimey

Halimey Abu Bakar speaks during a press conference in Kelana Jaya, September 3, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — Internal conflicts among top party leaders in PKR ahead of the party’s polls has not affected Pakatan Harapan’s campaigning in the Seri Setia by-election, said Halimey Abu Bakar, the candidate for PH.

He said the election machinery was united and in full swing.

“The campaign machinery is unaffected by the internal squabbles in PKR,” he said at his daily press conference here today.

He is in a straight fight with Dr Halimah Ali of PAS. Polling is this Saturday.

There has been open warfare between incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, and vice president Rafizi Ramli who is challenging the former for the Number Two post.

Datukl Seri Anwar Ibrahim had won the president’s post uncontested when nominations closed on August 5. PKR polls will be held from September 14 to October 13. — Bernama