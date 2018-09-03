Thailand destroys over two million fake products worth RM175 million

BANGKOK, Sept 3 — Authorities in Thailand have been intensifying its crackdown on counterfeit products in an effort to rid the country from being known as a “heaven” for fake designer labels.

In a highly publicised ceremony witnessed by its Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today, over two million fake products estimated to be worth 1.4 billion Baht (RM175 million) were destroyed.

“We will continue and will not stop on our crackdown on counterfeit products. The government hoped the people will join hands to rid the country of counterfeit products,” he told the media after the ceremony here.

The counterfeit products destroyed today were those seized by the Royal Thai Police, Customs Department and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in various operations.

Among the products were watches, belts, clothes, bags, cosmetics, shoes and mobile phones — all bearing well known brands.

Prawit, who is also the country’s Defence Minister said, the large amount of counterfeit products destroyed today and last year had also helped Thailand to get out from Office of the United States’ Trade Representative (USTR) Priority Watch List.

However Thailand remained on the USTR’s Watch List.

The deputy prime minister said the government placed high priority on intellectual property rights. — Bernama