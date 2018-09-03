Guan Eng: Special officer on SST to be appointed in each state

Finance minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during the Sales and Service Tax (SST) press conference in Putrajaya September 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Sept 3 — A special officer tasked with matters pertaining to the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will be appointed in each state.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the officer would be responsible in giving clarification on the SST to the stakeholders.

“The officers chosen, besides the state director (of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department), must be conversant in the tax system.

“We do not want to appoint many people to refrain from having three or four different answers, and this will confuse the people.

“If the public wants to get black and white (written feedback), the director (of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department) in each state will respond within a week,” he said at an SST briefing attended by more than 500 people here tonight.

Present were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama