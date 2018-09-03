New faces for better Harimau Malaya combination

Harimau Malaya chief coach Tan Cheng Hoe (left) with his assistant Aminuddin Hussien during a squad training session at Universiti Islam Sains Malaysia in Nilai, September 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Sept 3 — The appearance of new players such as Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat in Harimau Malaya centralised camp training starting today was to seek the best combination for the team.

Chief coach Tan Cheng Hoe said apart from them, Farizal Marlias and Azzizan Nordin were also called up for the two international “A” friendly matches against Chinese Taipei and Cambodia this month.

“The line-up of young, new and recalled players would be featured to get the right combination in the team and I hope players are not too pressured.

“Like Mat Yo whom we have been monitoring this season, his presence would be useful in the frontline,” he told reporters at the training session in Universiti Islam Sains Malaysia here today.

Harimau Malaya will be training here for two days before departing for Taipei on Sept 5.

The two international friendlies against Chinese Taipei and Cambodia were part of the preparations of Harimau Malaya for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup which would be held from Nov 8 to Dec 15 in which Malaysia are drawn into group A with Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. — Bernama

