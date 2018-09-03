Josiah is not a traitor, says minister

File picture shows former national cyclist Josiah Ng and Azizulhasni Awang trying out the new track during the launch of the National Velodrome, in Nilai, May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Former national track cyclist, Josiah Ng is not a traitor as condemned by netizens through the social media, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

“To me, whoever calls him (Josiah) a traitor, must mirror himself first... Why didn’t they recognise his contributions to Malaysia?” he said when asked to comment on the matter.

According to Syed Saddiq, he had the opportunity to meet Josiah when he was at the Jakarta International Velodrome during the Asian Games and had asked why Josiah did not want to train Malaysia’s cycling squad.

“Josiah said he was not yet qualified to be a coach for Malaysia, but needed some time to prove his ability as a coach before returning to Malaysia to coach the national cycling squad,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said Josiah did not give a reason like getting money or a high offer from other countries but admitted he was still not qualified to become Malaysia’s coach.

An English-language newspaper report yesterday said that the former national cyclist was shocked when the social media community accused him of being a traitor after his protégé, Jai Angsuthasawit from Thailand overtook national track ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the tussle for the gold medal for the keirin event at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games recently. — Bernama