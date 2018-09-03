MACC detains ex-Selangor state assemblywoman in power abuse probe

MACC detained a former Selangor state assemblywoman to assist in an investigation of abuse of power involving RM50,000 today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a former Selangor state assemblywoman to assist in an investigation of abuse of power involving RM50,000 today.

According to sources, the 56-year-old woman was detained at about 5.50 pm at the Selangor MACC office after turning up to give her statement on the case.

“She is suspected of having appointed a company belonging to her son as a supplier for a State Assembly Constituency Service Centre Community Programme,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest.

“The arrest of the suspect was made under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said.

The suspect would be brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Shah Alam for a remand application tomorrow. — Bernama