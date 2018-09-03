Doctor seriously injured, nurses hurt after mentally deranged man hurls Molotov cocktail

The doctor’s room after the fire caused by a Molotov cocktail thrown by an unidentified man in a private hospital near Jelutong, September 3, 2018. —. Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 3 — A doctor and three nurses at a private hospital here were reported injured, the doctor seriously, after a man believed to be mentally deranged hurled a Molotov cocktail in the urology unit at about 4.30pm today.

Jalan Perak Fire Station assistant superintendent Ismail Mohd Zain said they were alerted on the incident at 4.55pm.

“On arrival at the hospital, firemen found the sprinklers had activated and extinguished the flames,” he told reporters.

He said the doctor and nurses suffered facial and body injuries while the suspect also had burn injuries on both hands.

“We learnt the man was involved in a struggle with the doctor and this led to the mischief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut District police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang confirmed the incident and said a man had been detained to assist investigations.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive and his mental state,” he said via WhatsApp.

It is learnt the nurses are in stable condition while the doctor is in the Intensive Care Unit. — Bernama