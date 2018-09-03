Day of shocks, says Najib

Najib speaks to reporters at the Perdana Botanical Gardens in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak sarcastically said “What day is it today? Day of shocks?”, after Lim Guan Eng was acquitted of corruption.

Following the finance minister’s acquittal when his charges were dropped, many voiced their shock over the High Court’s decision.

Najib’s remarks, though brief, saw over 4,500 retweets on Twitter and over 5,000 shares on Facebook within an hour.

Hari ini hari apa? Hari Terkejut? — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) September 3, 2018

Many found the brief reaction to be amusing, while others criticised the Pekan MP and likened the shock to the revelation of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Among others who had expressed their shock over the High Court’s decision included current Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had earlier expressed his surprise in jest but said he respected the court decision and claimed he has never questioned the decisions of the judiciary.

Prior to that, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement expressed shock over the verdict and said the decision to withdraw charges was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Following the anti-graft commission’s statement, Lim’s lawyer Ramkarpal Singh had also voiced his “shock” over MACC’s statement.

This morning, Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon were acquitted by the High Court of corruption over the purchase of a bungalow below the market value made when Lim was Penang chief minister.