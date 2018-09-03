Report: MACC wasn’t consulted on dropping Guan Eng’s graft charges

The withdrawal of corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was not discussed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, reported Malaysiakini. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The withdrawal of corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was not discussed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Malaysiakini reported today.

The news portal quoted anonymous high-ranking MACC investigators who disputed assertions by Lim’s lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, that an MACC officer had informed the High Court about withdrawing the charges.

“The order to withdraw this case did not come from MACC. If it did, for sure (MACC chief commissioner) Shukri Abdul would not have issued the official statement saying that MACC was shocked over this decision,” an MACC officer was quoted saying.

“Masri (Mohd Masri Daud) is also not an MACC officer. He is a deputy public prosecutor who represents the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“He (Masri) did not discuss with MACC about withdrawing the charges.”

Another anonymous MACC officer reportedly said the withdrawal of charges against the DAP secretary-general and former Penang chief minister had nothing to do with the anti-graft body.

“The people should be informed that this (case withdrawal) has nothing to do with MACC.

“It was a decision by the AGC, but now the public directing their frustration against us, even to the extent of saying that MACC should be closed down,” the officer was quoted saying.

Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon were acquitted by the High Court in Penang today of corruption charges over the purchase of a bungalow below the market value while Lim was the Penang chief minister.

MACC said in a statement after the acquittal that it was “very shocked” by the court decision, claiming the decision to withdraw the case was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.