Works Minister: Construction industry practitioners must explore new ideas to maintain road asset

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — In a move to ensure a better road infrastructure, the construction industry practitioners must explore new ideas for the maintenance of road assets such as innovative designs, new materials and techniques, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said, road asset management was vital for the safety of road users even though it always posed a challenge to maintain existing and new infrastructure assets with minimum cost.

“The effective management of road networks requires budget levels to be sufficient to keep the core road assets in acceptable condition in the long run.

“With rapid development and the corresponding increase in the number of motorised vehicles, a nation’s budget allocation is normally expected to increase in tandem with the increase in road length and axle load of commercial vehicles,” he said in his speech when officiating the pre-launch of the 10th Malaysian Road Conference and Exhibition 2018 and World Road Association (PIARC) International Seminar on Asset Management, here today.

Baru said, overloading of commercial vehicles, high annual rainfall coupled with the occurrence of flash floods intensified the degradation rates of road structures in Malaysia.

Thus, he hoped this conference will provide a platform for them to present research findings, discussions and exchanging ideas on cutting-edge technologies.

Currently, the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains a total of almost 20,000 km of federal roads with a limited maintenance budget of RM600 million per year.

The conference which is slated to be held from Oct 29 to 31 with the theme ‘Global Approaches to Advance Road Asset Management’, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Works, Road Engineering Malaysia (REAM) and PIARC.

More than 1,000 participants and 100 exhibitors are expected to join the conference.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is confident to win the bid for the World Road Congress (WRC) 2023, the congress that shares techniques and experiences worldwide in the field of road infrastructures and road transport.

“Malaysia has bid for the 27th WRC last month and we compete with three countries which are Australia, the United Kingdom and Czech Republic.

We have experience in managing the congress in 1999 which roped in 2,700 participants and 200 exhibitors over 20 countries, the highest record since 1908,” Baru said.

The result will be announced in Yokohama, Japan by next month.

The 26th WRC with the theme ‘Connecting Cultures – Enabling Economies’ will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 6th to 10th Oct 2019, organised by PIARC.

It will host about 50 sessions, a major exhibition, technical visits and a social programme. — Bernama