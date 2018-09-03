Aspas called up by Spain after Costa drop-out

Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas in action with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez during their La Liga match at Balaidos, Vigo, Spain, September 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 3 — Iago Aspas has replaced Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa in Spain’s squad for Uefa Nations League matches against England and Croatia after Costa dropped out for personal reasons.

New coach Luis Enrique brought in Celta Vigo striker Aspas as a replacement to join Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo and Marco Asensio as Spain’s attacking options, the Spanish FA said today.

Spain face England on Saturday at Wembley before hosting Croatia in Elche on Sept. 11 as the inaugural Nations League begins. — Reuters