Selangor could become the first state to implement minimum marriage age limit to 18

SHAH ALAM, Sept 3 — Selangor could become the first state to implement the minimum marriage age limit of 18 if the proposed amendment of the law enactment on the matter is approved by the current State Legislative Assembly sitting.

However, Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said the proposed amendment and the legal approvals should be made holistically and comprehensively to ensure that the marital interests of the younger generation would not be affected in the future.

“Prior to this, the minimum age of marriage for Muslims in Selangor was 16. If the amendment (to 18) is approved, Selangor will be the first state to implement it,” he told reporters at the lobby of the Dewan Undangan Negeri Selangor here today.

He said this after attending the opening of the second meeting of the first term of the 14th state legislative assembly sitting, which was officiated by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Earlier, in his royal address, Sultan Sharafuddin consented to the proposal of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to raise the minimum age limit of Muslim marriage in the state from 16 to 18 years.

He said the amendment was necessary to ensure the marriage of Muslim children at a very young age would not harm their future. — Bernama