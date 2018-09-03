Five nabbed after police shoot tyre in high-speed chase

Five men were arrested today after police shot at their vehicle twice to end a high-speed chase which had endangered other road users. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Sept 3 — Five men were arrested today after police shot at their vehicle twice to end a high-speed chase which had endangered other road users.

Deputy district police chief Superintendent Abdul Rani Alias said police had spotted the four-wheel drive vehicle being driven suspiciously at Jalan Pengkalan Pegoh at about 5.30am.

“Police ordered the driver to stop his vehicle for checks, but the driver sped off towards Batu Gajah,” he said.

“Along the way, he drove aggressively and crashed into several vehicles,” he added.

Rani said the high-speed chase took them around Jalan Changkat Larang, Ipoh-Lumut Highway, Tronoh, Tanjung Tualang and Seri Iskandar.

He said at about 7.30am the vehicle crashed through a toll barrier at the Simpang Pulai toll booth and headed towards Cameron Highlands.

Upon reaching Keramat Pulai Industrial Area, Rani said police fired two shots that hit the back tyres.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle as he was negotiating a corner and crashed into a drain,” he said.

The occupants of the vehicle, who included a 29-year-old local man, tried to escape on foot but were caught by police.

“Investigations showed the other four occupants of the vehicle are Myanmarese,” said Rani.

Initial investigations also showed the local man had two previous criminal records while the foreigners had no identification papers on them.

“The vehicle was also found to be using a fake registration number,” Rani added.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a government officer from discharging their duty and Section 55E and Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act.