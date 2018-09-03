Volkswagen announces lower prices after SST implementation

File picture shows Volkswagen’s one-stop centre at Sg Besi that provides sales and aftersales for Volkswagen owners. — Photo courtesy of Volkswagen Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The prices for all Volkswagen models, except for completely built-up (CBU) models, will be lower following the implementation of the Sales and Service Tax on Sept 1, 2018.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia Sdn Bhd (VPCM) said the new prices for non-CBU Volkswagen cars were now lower than the six per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a statement today, Managing Director Erik Winter said in line with the government’s initiative, the SST allowed the group to be more competitive with its prices.

“With the new tax structure, the reduction in Volkswagen prices ranges from 1.5 per cent (for the Tiguan Comfortline) to 2.6 per cent (for the Vento Highline) compared with the previous GST structure.

“We believe the new prices, as well as, our recently-introduced Price Protection Scheme (PPS) makes owning a Volkswagen even more attractive to Malaysians,” he said.

The PPS would result in VPCM absorbing any price difference between the zero-rated GST price and the new SST price for all models registered by Nov 15, 2018, and while stocks last.

As for aftersales service, Winter said prices were determined by the service tax rate and customers can download the revised service pricing guide on the Volkswagen website. — Bernama