Group claims Terengganu government complicit in spreading anti-LGBT sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A Terengganu state agency had urged the public to attend the caning of two women found guilty of lesbian sex, in an anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) move, rights group Justice for Sisters claimed.

It said Institut Modal Insan Terengganu Sejahtera (i-MITS) had circulated news on social media leading up to the caning today, to incite the public against the community.

“The lead up to, and unfolding of this event, signals an alarming increase in the targeting of marginalised individuals. It also signals the state’s complicity in inciting public participation in violence, and the normalizing of violence as a form of education,” said the group in a statement today.

The group representing the LGBT in Malaysia, said the first public caning held in a courtroom and witnessed by 100 people, marks a dark chapter in the country’s history and had demonstrated abhorrently little regard for the dignity of the two women.

It said the punishment was carried out despite protest by various civil societies and their call to end corporal punishment, which they regarded as cruel, inhumane and degrading.

“Presiding judge, Amarul Azmi, told the courtroom that the execution was intended as a reminder and deterrent to members of society. This was reiterated by the Terengganu executive councillor in charge of shariah implementation, Saiful Bahri Mamat, at a press conference later.

“They added the execution was to demonstrate to the public how shariah caning is supposedly ‘kinder’ compared to caning executed under civil law,” the statement read.

“Remarks by the judges and state exco that the shariah caning is not intended to cause pain or harm the women is in direct contradiction to the degree of humiliation they faced today from the orchestrated spectacle, and the resulting psychological and emotional impact.

“The state’s actions here are responsible for the violence of the trauma, and humiliation caused on the two women as well as the society at large.”

The group had called for elected leaders to take immediate and committed action to eliminate all forms of state-sanctioned moral policing, erosion of fundamental rights and freedoms, and to cease the cruel, inhumane and degrading practice of whipping and caning in the criminal justice system.

It said that the the Federal Constitution recognises and protects human dignity.

“There is no justification for the deliberate humiliation, harm and degradation that took place in the Terengganu Court today.

“This case demonstrates multiple failures in the justice system, the complicity and intention by the state to target and persecute already marginalised members of the community, and to create conditions for public acceptance of violent and humiliating treatment cloaked in the ironic language of ‘kindness’ and ‘compassion.’

“It sets a dangerous precedent for the increased policing of morality and sexual identities in Malaysia. We call on all members of the Malaysian public to unequivocally reject such a violent trajectory,” the group added.

The two women, aged 22 and 32-years-old, were sentenced to six strokes of the cane under Section 30 and 59(1) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) 2001, after they pleaded guilty to lesbian sexual relations.