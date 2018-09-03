Unhappy with salary, security guard kills friend in Perak

A security guard at a Seri Iskandar pharmaceutical supplies factory was believed to have shot dead his colleague on Friday because he was unhappy over the difference in their salaries. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Sept 3 — A security guard at a Seri Iskandar pharmaceutical supplies factory was believed to have shot dead his colleague on Friday because he was unhappy over the difference in their salaries.

In the incident at 8.25pm, the victim Masri Anak Pandak, 37, a security guard at a pharmaceutical supplies factory in Taman Farmaseutikal Seri Iskandar was found dead at the guard post with burnt marks on his left chest.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said the difference in the salaries of the 52-year-old suspect and the victim led to an argument between the two men.

“Since three months ago, the suspect thought the victim was trying to interfere in his financial matters and his work at the factory,” he said in a press conference held at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Yahya said police managed to apprehend the suspect at his home in Batu 15.5 Kampung Paloh, Telok Bakong, Lambor Kanan at 7.30pm yesterday and seized the weapon which was suspected to have been used in the incident.

He said in a raid carried out on the suspect’s home on Saturday, police could not arrest the man as he was not home but they seized a Walther pistol, a Pietro Beretta Garoone V.T imitation pistol, several bullet shells and two plastic boxes containing 100 ball bearings.

He said police checks found that the suspect had a previous criminal record involving a burglary in 2005.

The suspect has been remanded seven days from today until September 9 to help in the investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama