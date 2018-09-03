Misappropriation of govt funds: Director-general released, passport held by MACC

The former director-general of a division in the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on August 29 for the alleged misuse of funds meant for the 14th General Election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The former director-general of a division in the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) carrying the title “Datuk” who was remanded in connection to investigations on the misappropriation of government funds, has been released after her six-day remand period ended today.

The 61-year-old woman was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on August 29 for the alleged misuse of funds meant for the 14th General Election.

Magistrate Nik Muizzuddin Nik Muhammad allowed the suspect to be released, with the condition to hand over her passport to the MACC.

Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz told reporters that his client had informed the court that she was willing to cooperate with the MACC in the future if required.

“In fact, our client also praised the MACC’s professionalism while conducting the investigation during his remand period,” he said.

The MACC’s initial investigations had found that the accused was believed to be involved with seven other senior officers in the PMD for misusing government funds for personal reasons. — Bernama