Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, as the greenback garnered better demand amid receding risk appetite in the foreign exchange market, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1270/1320 against the greenback from 4.1080/1110 on Thursday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said Asian currencies, including the ringgit, weakened today amid profit-taking on earlier gains.

“Local traders also tried to navigate the impact of a stronger dollar, seeping emerging markets contagion and a possible nasty escalation in the US-China trade tension,” he told Bernama.

On the home front, there is a deluge of economic data which will keep traders hopping, namely the Nikkei Purchasing Manager’s Index for August (Sept 3); trade balance for July (Sept 5); Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) rate decision (Sept 5); foreign reserves (Sept 6); industrial production for July (Sept 7); and consumer price index for August (Sept 19).

“The BNM rate decision on Sept 5 does offer some intrigue in the wake of a sub-par second quarter gross domestic product and tepid inflation reports.

“Both bond and currency markets are positioning for a slight dovish lean from BNM Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus,” said Innes.

As for the critical external risk, he said the ringgit should be less susceptible to external risk than regional peers due to rising oil prices.

Meanwhile, the local note was lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0089/1132 from 3.0073/1100 on Thursday and declined against the euro to 4.7865/7931 from 4.8055/8099.

The local note eased against the yen to 3.7167/7215 from 3.6820/6863 and fell against the British pound to 5.3123/3191 from 5.3462/3525 previously. — Bernama