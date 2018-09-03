So, where are all those AwAS cameras?

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Transport Ministry released today a full list of locations where the Road Transport Department’s network of Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) enforcement cameras are placed nationwide.

The system was previously called the Automated Enforcement System that had been privately operated by two firms, but is now under the purview of the RTD.

To help you drive more cautiously when approaching AwAS zones, Malay Mail has compiled the location of every speed limit and traffic light enforcement camera in the network.