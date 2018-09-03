If they want to be shocked then they are shocked, says Dr M after LGE acquittal

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad seemingly expressed surprise today at the acquittal of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng of corruption in the purchase of a bungalow.

In a press conference in Brunei, the Langkawi MP however said that he respected the High Court’s finding and claimed he has never questioned the decisions of the judiciary.

“They have a right to be shocked. If they want to be shocked, then they are shocked. I too was shocked,” Dr Mahathir said in what appeared to be jest.

He was asked to comment on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) statement expressing shock over the acquittal.

“That is the court’s decision. I never questioned the court’s decision. Even when the courts made a decision last time, which to me was wrong, I never questioned also.

“If the decision is made by the court, then we are to accept it. If you don’t want to accept, you can appeal,” Dr Mahathir added.

