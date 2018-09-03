Khairulnizam wants to get used to Olympics venue

File picture shows Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy after he completed the race in the men’s Laser Standard event at the Rio Olympic Games, August 9, 2016. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Sept 3 — Sailing athlete, Khairulnizam Mohd. Afendy wants to familiarise himself with the competition venue in Japan, which will host the 2020 Olympics, in preparation to improve his position and be in the top 15.

The sailing athlete from Langkawi was committed towards exhibiting a better performance in the men’s Laser Standard event compared to his achievement in Rio, where he ended in 38th position out of 45 participants.

“Now, we place a top 15 target but if my performance is better and the goal can be achieved easily, the target may probably be raised.

“We have been to Tokyo for two consecutive years. The condition there is quite tricky. I feel we will be going more often to Japan to get used to the competition venue from next year.

“We should not only get used to the condition at sea but also on land for the benefit of the athletes. We were very comfortable in Jakarta because it is much like Malaysia and we could give good results, “said Khairulnizam who would be representing the country to the Olympics for the third time.

Khairulnizam said competing in a familiar venue was very important because prior to this he had difficulty getting used to the venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which affected his performance. — Bernama