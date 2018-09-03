Dr M says discussed Pan-Borneo Highway, Limbang with Brunei Sultan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia’s policies towards Brunei have not changed, but admitted that there are several issues which needed to be ironed out. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said Malaysia’s policies towards Brunei have not changed, but admitted that the two nations had several issues which needed to be ironed out.

The issues he said, concerned the development of the Pan-Borneo Highway and the previously disputed Limbang oil concession agreement, which the prime minister had discussed with Brunei monarch, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah.

“Regarding the construction of Pan-Borneo Highway, that’s one. Regarding Limbang, and our concessions can work together to produce petrol in two blocks, which were given by Tun Abdullah to Brunei.

“This Pan-Borneo Highway should actually have progressed a lot, but I don’t know how the Sabah portion was left out, though I believe the money for this development was given to the Sabah government.

“We will investigate to see where this money went. However, progress has been made in the construction. Maybe they were just delayed a little, but our intention is to build this Pan-Borneo Highway. However, our plan is that the road doesn’t enter into Brunei,” he said.

