FT Minister confirms KL mayor’s quit notice

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today confirmed Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz’s (pic) notice of resignation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today confirmed Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz’s notice of resignation.

Khalid explained he had received Mohd Amin’s resignation letter dated September 1, but said he has yet to respond to it officially.

“Tan Sri Mohd Amin handed in his resignation letter to me, and it is currently being considered.

“The letter included a 30-day notice period, so I can bring this up during the Cabinet meeting next week, before making a decision,” he said.

This comes follows reports that claimed Mohd Amin Nordin was going to be replaced or was about to resign.

He was appointed the 11th KL mayor in July 2015 and had his initial two-year contract that was supposed to end in 2017 extended by another two years.

Khalid revealed among the reasons cited in the resignation letter was that Mohd Amin was looking to spend more time with his loved ones after having served as mayor since 2015.

“He said he has been in DBKL for too long, and wants times to focus on his family.

“At this stage, his resignation is being considered, as it also depends if there is a suitable replacement that we can identify,” he said.

Khalid said as the nation were on the cusp of Vision 2020, and with plans to formulate a new KL Masterplan, the right candidate has to be picked to lead the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Kuala Lumpur is a major city and the capital, so it needs a mayor that can play their role, to be part of a good leadership for the city, and someone who can carry out their duties.

“We want to hand over the job to someone who will be able to do their job professionally without the Federal Territories Minister instructing him on every step of the way,” he added.

Khalid also promised there would be minimal inclusion and meddling by politicians concerning the administration and management of DBKL.

“I promise to minimise the inclusion of politicians and politics in the operations of DBKL; we’ll hand over to the relevant people.

“We won’t cross that line,” he added.