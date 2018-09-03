Caning and other forms of torture must stop — Charles Santiago

SEPTEMBER 3 — One would think that such a sentence would only be meted out in Saudi Arabia.

It’s therefore shocking that two women have been caned for attempting to engage in a sexual act in a car, in Terengganu, while 100 witnesses gawked at them.

This is a form of torture and outrageous as it was meted out to humiliate them and their families.

It also goes against the spirit of Malaysia wanting to ratify the Convention against Torture this year.

Furthermore, criminalising consensual sex between these two adults is a violation of international human rights law, not to mention that Malaysia has ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

It’s most worrying that we are witnessing a rise in anti-LGBT sentiments over the last few months.

One transgender woman was beaten up by eight men last month and suffered from broken bones.

There have been many similar cases in the last year.

We need to stop targeting the LGBT community. We need to stop invading their privacy. We need to stop abusing them.

We need to grow up as a society and learn to embrace diversity.

The new Pakatan Harapan government, which was voted in on the premise of inclusion, must therefore repeal all laws that criminalise homosexuality without any delay.

And this is because we really need to make sure that no one is publicly caned let alone because of their sexuality.

*Charles Santiago is Klang Member of Parliament.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.