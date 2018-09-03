Balakong youths hope for a safer and better road quality

Pakatan Harapan and MCA flags are seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 3 — The youngsters of the Balakong state constituency are not asking much on the facility’s development but hope for better safety measures especially on the road system.

A survey by Bernama revealed that they were satisfied with the facilities available so far such as the public transport routes as well as the recreational areas as the location of the state constituency is close to the Capital City.

Mohd Nazrin Shamsul, 25, a hawker in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, described the traffic congestion in the area, as well as the potholes on the road affected the safety of the locals and other users especially during the peak hours.

“If possible, I hope the elected representatives will look into the issue thoroughly because as a road user myself, I am concerned with the heavy traffic, especially as there are many lorries using it,” he said.

He also suggested the new representative nominated for the constituency would not marginalise the development of the multiracial youngsters of the area.

He said that there were Malay youngsters who were interested in business but found it difficult to obtain proper information on procedures for business capital assistance provided by the government agencies.

“Facilities and other infrastructure are okay, but the economic development of the youth from other racial group is lagging behind as the previous assemblyman paid little attention to the Malay area. I hope after this the newly elected representative could come to our area and consider what needs to be done here too,” he said.

Sharing the same thought, Mohd Nazlan Shamsul, 25, an Electrical Engineering graduate of University Kuala Lumpur from Taman Cheras Jaya said that although the recreational area facilities around Balakong were sufficient, the safety measures should be monitored.

He added, for instance, facilities in a recreation area in Taman Sutera were vandalised by certain people, causing the visitors to feel less secure to enjoy them.

“The recreation area in Taman Sutera needs to be monitored and restored as many teenagers and youngsters are using it. If it is properly maintained, I am certain it could attract more visitors,” he said.

Brandon Tan, 30, also hoped that the newly elected representative could resolve the issues of traffic congestion for the safety of the locals as well as to reduce the toll rates around the area.

He said a toll reduction would at least help him to lessen his daily living cost to about RM5 or RM6 one way which he had to pay to avoid the traffic congestion on his way to his workplace in Petaling Jaya.

“It would be even better if they abolished it (the toll collection),” he replied briefly.

The young voters of the Balakong state constituency comprised about 41 per cent or 25,981 according to the latest statistics released by the Election Commission.

The by-election for the Balakong state seat was called following the death of incumbent assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chie, of DAP, in a road accident last July 20.

It will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Wong Siew Ki, 32, who is also Selangor DAP Wanita deputy secretary and MCA candidate, Tan Chee Teong, 40.

In the GE14, Ng defeated Barisan Nasional’s Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS), with a majority of 35,538 votes. — Bernama