Shellfish exempted from SST

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — All crustaceans and molluscs are exempted from the Sales and Services Tax (SST) with immediate effect, as the food items are also used as ingredients in local favourite cuisines, the Finance Ministry said today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the exemption was made after taking into account that local foods, such as char koay teow and nasi kandar, uses such ingredients like prawns and cockles, which is widely consumed by the middle and lower income groups.

“I thought these food items are under luxurious goods, but there are many that are used in local foods like char koay teow and nasi kandar. And I like my char koay teow.

“For now we will exempt all items under these categories so everyone can enjoy the local foods without worrying that prices would go up,” he told a press conference at the ministry today.

The seafood exempt from the SST include rock lobster, lobster, crab, Norway lobster, shrimps and prawn, and other crustaceans, as well as oysters, scallops, mussels, cuttlefish and squid, clams, cockles, ark shell, abalone, and other molluscs.

