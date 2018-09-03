Here are some of the funniest moments from Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ sketch that featured John Cena.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Jimmy Fallon has been roping in Hollywood stars to take part in the “Mad Lib Theatre” sketch on his The Tonight Show for quite some time now, so it’s about time he made a clip of some of the funniest moments from those sketches.

If you’re not familiar with the sketch, it generally involves having the invited stars act out a script that includes some cleverly placed words and phrases that were randomly chosen by them before they started the sketch.

Among the stars featured in this clip are Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, Kerry Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Wiig and John Cena.

Watch the compilation clip below: