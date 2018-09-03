Bersih 2.0 wants PPBM man off poll reform panel

Bersih 2.0 said it wanted Putrajaya to appoint a non-partisan candidate to head the Election Reform Committee as it called for Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman’s (pic) removal. ― Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Bersih 2.0 said it wanted Putrajaya to appoint a non-partisan candidate to head the newly-formed Election Reform Committee (ERC) as it called for Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman’s removal.

The coalition for poll reform said having the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president lead the panel could raise doubts about its independence.

“To be seen as independent and impartial committee with public confidence, the ERC must not be seen as dominated by partisan interests,” Bersih said in a statement.

“The chairman of the ERC should be a non-partisan person instead of Tan Sri Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Rahman who is a vice president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“This does not bode well with the public image that the ERC should be independent and impartial to facilitate discussion and building cross party consensus on electoral reform,” it added.

The group also noted that three other PPBM members next to Abdul Rashid sit in the committee, while there are no representation from other political parties apart from one slot allocated to Barisan Nasional.

“There are currently no representatives from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Democratic Action Party, Parti Amanah Nasional, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other East Malaysian parties,” it said.

“Also, none of the 10 members reported is a woman. Bersih 2.0 recommends for a more inclusive composition and equal representation of all stakeholders in the ERC to facilitate cross party consensus and support for electoral reform.”

PPBM members that sit in the committee are the party’s information chief Kamaruddin Md Nor, supreme council member Nordin Salleh and Wan Saiful Wan Jan, a candidate in the 14th general election.

The ERC was formed as part of the newly-elected Pakatan Harapan administration’s pledge to reform the election system.

So far the committee has listed 15 agendas, which it aims to fulfil within the next two years.

Abdul Rashid, a former EC chief, said them are matters relating to elections conduct, campaign funding and expenditures, registration of voters and preparation of electoral rolls as well as a review of the current first-past-the-post election system “to another system considered more appropriate”, and electoral observers.

Bersih 2.0 has repeatedly called for the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to study the problems in the 14th general election and the electoral system with the aim to produce recommendations on long term reforms of the electoral system.

This include the possibility of changing the current First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system to the Proportionate Representation (PR) system, or a mixed of both.

It reiterated that call today, arguing that the RCI will allow for a comprehensive review and transparent approach to the problems facing the present system.

“Unlike the ERC, a RCI will have the power and authority as given in the law to conduct public inquiry and to subpoena any public officials to give testimony in order to find out the exact problems in GE14 and the existing electoral system,” it said.