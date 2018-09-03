CNN pulls Asia Argento episodes of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’

Last month, Argento was accused of sexually assaulting actor Jimmy Bennett when he was 17 and she was 37. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 3 — CNN has removed three episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown featuring Asia Argento from its streaming service amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

Argento appeared in two episodes of the series filmed in Rome and southern Italy and directed a third that was shot in Hong Kong.

The XXX actress was dating the TV chef at the time of his death by suicide in June.

Meanwhile, another episode filmed in Buenos Aires, in which Bourdain visited a therapist and spoke about his depression, has also been removed.

Argento has been an outspoken member of the #MeToo movement and made allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Argento paid Jimmy Bennett — who played her son in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things — US$380,000 (RM1.57 million) after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37.

Argento denied the allegations and accused the now-22-year-old former child star of extorting her and Bourdain.

Argento, who was dating TV chef Anthony Bourdain at the time of his death by suicide in June,

She was fired from X Factor Italy at the end of August in the wake of the allegations.