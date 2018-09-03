Patriotism according to Loque, Amy Search and a brass band

Amy (left) and Loque perform the song with the band in the music video. —YouTube videograb

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — The patriotic song “Tanah Airku Tanah Airmu”, which was once performed by Loque and Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, has been given a fresh beat in conjunction with the 61st National Day celebrations.

The new version of the song was performed by Loque with Amy Search and accompanied by Nakhoda Mat Lela Derhaka brass band from Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK).

“This was a request that I received from Loque.

“It started off as a discussion at my house and two days later, we were shooting the music video.

“I agreed to it as I am able to get out of my comfort zone and feel the struggle.

“We didn’t talk about the song’s commercial value and we wanted to make a statement.

“Thank you Loq for having me on board,” Amy wrote on his Instagram.

Commenting on the meaning of independence, Amy said that one’s thinking should be “free”.

“We are not yet independent enough. We do not know how to enjoy what is independence,” Amy said.

Loque said in a statement that performing the song with Amy and the band made it more ‘manly’.

In his latest project, Loque adopted the name “Mat Lela” and the song was re-imagined during the dawn of a ‘New Malaysia’.

The music video was shot in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, and Loque made it to get Malaysians to instil love for the homeland, as well as to remind them not to forget the history of Malaysia.

For Loque, independence cannot be felt if a Malaysian does not have a strong identity.

“Are we independent if we still ashamed of our language and culture but proud when we update status on the social media in English?

“Merdeka means free from pretense. Free from pretending to be Mat Salleh or Arab or anyone who is not our true self,” Loque said.

“Tanah Airku Tanah Airmu” is available on cataloQue’s YouTube channel while the audio is on all digital stores like Spotify and Apple Music.