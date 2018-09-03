AirAsia remains optimistic after China low-cost terminal setback

Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said AirAsia will expand its destination routes and frequency of flight across China. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — After a setback to secure a deal with China to develop a new low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT), low-cost carrier AirAsia Group Bhd said its growth will still not be affected.

AirAsia Bhd executive chairman and AirAsia X co-group chief executive officer Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said in fact, the carrier will expand its destination routes and frequency of flight across China.

“We will embark on our promotional activities (there). As for now, we have more than 70 direct destinations in China,” he said on the sidelines after the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding between AirAsia Indonesia and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council here.

Last Thursday, AirAsia announced that a preliminary agreement signed last year for a venture with China Everbright Group and the Henan government has lapsed and will not be extended.

Kamarudin explained that there were “various factors” contributing to the lapsed agreement, including its failure to secure an existing domestic operating license in China.

He said the airline might revisit its plan to establish a LCCT in China “when the time is right.”

“We still developing our China market, but we will develop it without a local license. The only thing we are restricted to is that we cannot do domestic flights.

“We are among the significant players in China and will remain so,” he said.

Kamarudin said the airline has no intention to renew the agreement due to various factors, among others, not able to obtain an existing domestic operating license in China, as the government has no longer issuing a new licence.

He said AirAsia also couldn’t get a proper airline that is suitable for its joint venture there, be it from financial or operational standpoint.

“For us, as long as we can be assured that we will be able to operate efficiently, get fair competition, get the right infrastructure available, [then] why shouldn’t we do it?

“Getting the licence is not the end game, making sure that it is a successful operation is the final thing about it,” he explained.